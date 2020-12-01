Coiled wire fabric has been used for a variety of architectural interior and exterior applications for decades. The material’s inherent design flexibility allows architects and designers to utilize it for a wide range of functions and applications, not to mention in customized styles and sizes.

Energy Savings

When choosing coiled wire fabric for window treatments, building owners benefit from a reduction in overall building energy consumption—up to 3.3 percent when the material is hung on the interior side of a window, and up to 12.3 percent when installed on the exterior. On structures where high-performance glazing has not been installed, coiled wire fabric is an excellent choice. The material can help reduce glare, prevent rising internal temperatures, and minimize air conditioning needs.

Parking Structures

Coiled wire fabric also delivers benefits like shade and ventilation for vehicles, and it is often specified as an exterior facade component to fulfill a number of design and code requirements.

Industry leaders like Cascade Architectural offer the material in a range of metals, sizes, fullness percentages, attachment methods, colors, and finishes—allowing parking garage designers to specify it according to any project requirement.

Solar Shading and Weather Protection

Coiled wire fabric is an effective solar shading material for parking garages. It shades parking spots, walkways, and stairs to keep the inside cooler in the warm summer months, creating a more comfortable environment for pedestrians and giving shade to cars parked near the garage’s perimeter.

Coiled wire fabric facades also provide added weather protection for vehicles and occupants inside. In the winter months, less rain, snow, and water are able to enter a structure, resulting in less of a chance for ice accumulation—making it safer for drivers and easier for garage maintenance staff.

Ventilation

Ventilation plays a crucial role in code-compliance and adherence to air-quality standards in parking structures. This is especially important for garages located in densely populated metropolitan centers, which cannot operate without proper airflow. Coiled wire fabric installed in a variety of architectural attachment systems allows the necessary air movement for any garage, all while maintaining visual appeal and transparency for passersby.

Fall Protection

As an added safety precaution, coiled wire fabric products, like Cascade’s Fabricoil material, offer high tensile strength, making them a perfect fit for parking garage exteriors, as well as infill for railings, balconies, rooftop spaces, and other above-ground areas. When coiled wire fabric is pulled taut utilizing any number of attachment methods, its strength and flexibility allow it to absorb impacts and serve as a precautionary reinforcement behind perimeter walls, curbs, or other vehicle restraints.

Durability that Outlasts

Exterior architectural components must be able to stand up to the rigors of the environment, including rainwater, sunlight, dirt, debris—and for parking garages, specifically—car fumes and diesel exhaust. In terms of material durability, one of the most selected materials is stainless steel type 316, offered in environmentally friendly powder-coating finishes when color is required. This is the most common material used to create coiled wire fabric.

Cascade Architectural has been designing Fabricoil architectural systems for architects and designers for decades. Read about the company’s latest parking garage installation at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.