Enter Design Vanguard 2020

The editors of ARCHITECTURAL RECORD are looking for the best emerging architecture firms from around the world to feature in our 2020 Design Vanguard issue.

Winning projects will be selected by an editorial jury and published in the May 2020 issue of the magazine.

ELIGIBILITY

Although we do not have an age limit, we try to select architects and designers who have had their own practices for 10 years or less.

DEADLINE

Submit your entry by Monday, February 3, 2020.

SUBMISSIONS

To enter the competition, please complete the fields below and upload two separate multi-page PDFs:

Portfolio of Work: A multi-page, horizontally oriented PDF (no larger than 10 MB) containing a selection of full-page, good quality images and descriptions of five to eight projects (both built and unbuilt). IMPORTANT: Please explain the status of each project. Is it a concept, a competition entry (did you win?), commissioned by a client, designed/built on spec, under construction? Etc. Resumes: A multi-page PDF with the CVs of all your firm’s partners.

FEES

Entries must be accompanied by a credit card payment for US$25, payable after the upload has been completed.

STEPS

Please complete the Entry Questions and PDF Upload below.

Please take an extra moment to review your responses before submitting.

QUESTIONS

Email questions to ARCallForEntries@bnpmedia.com. (Please indicate “Design Vanguard” in the subject of the email.)