Coronavirus Outbreak Postpones Major Trade Shows

This week, two major trade shows, Milan’s Salone del Mobile and Light + Building in Frankfurt, have been postponed from April 21–26 to June 16–21 and March 8–13 to September, respectively, due to the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus. The decisions to postpone the events follow a recent outbreak of the virus in northern Italy which infected at least 325 people, yielding the most cases outside China and South Korea.

According to the Board of Federlegno Arredo Eventi (event organizers of the 59th annual furniture fair), “The confirmation of the change of date for the trade fair—strongly supported by the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala—means that the manufacturers, in a major show of responsibility, will be able to present their finalized work to an international public that sees the annual appointment with the Salone del Mobile.Milano as a benchmark for creativity and design.”

Meanwhile, the fate of the Venice Architecture Biennale, set to open on May 23, remains unclear.

The Light + Building show in Frankfurt has been postponed until September with no specific dates announced yet. The German event team stated:

“The unexpected appearance of COVID-19 in Italy since last weekend demanded a new analysis of the situation in close cooperation with the public-health authorities of the City of Frankfurt.”

Organizers also noted that administering health checks on guests from China, in conjunction with travel restrictions, would be “extremely challenging.”

The respiratory virus, which originated in Wuhan, China last December, has infected over 80,000 people and spread to 39 countries thus far, affecting travel, business, and daily life for those within the architecture and design communities and beyond.