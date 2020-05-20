Enter the 2020 Record Products of the Year Contest

The editors of Architectural Record are currently inviting submissions for the 2020 RECORD PRODUCTS awards program.

Manufacturers and designers may submit items introduced to the U.S. market within the last 12 months (no earlier than August 15, 2019). A panel of architects and specifiers will judge the entries on criteria including innovation, function, sustainability, and aesthetics. Winners will be featured in the December 2020 issue of Architectural Record.

ELIGIBILITY

Entry is open to any manufacturer in the U.S. or abroad.

Items must have been introduced to the U.S. market on or after August 15, 2019.

Products previously published in print or on the web will be evaluated at the discretion of the jury.

Manufacturers may submit up to five (5) separate entries.

DEADLINE

All entries must be submitted by Friday, August 14, 2020.

ENTRIES

Entries must be submitted as a single PDF (no larger than 10 MB) that includes:

Up to five (5) photos of the product The company and product name

FEES

Each entry must be accompanied by a credit card payment of $50 USD, payable after the Entry Questions and PDF Upload have been completed.

STEPS

Please complete the Entry Questions and PDF Upload on the following pages. To save information you have entered so far, click the "Save and Next" button at the bottom of the page before exiting the form or moving on to the next page. Once you are ready to submit your form, click the "Add to Cart" button on the last page. Please take an extra moment to review your responses before submitting. After checkout, you will be able to review your entry but will not be able to edit it.

QUESTIONS

Email arcallforentries@bnpmedia.com. Please include “Record Products 2020” in the subject line.