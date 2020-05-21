Architecture News

AIA Announces 2020 COTE Top Ten Award Winners

May 21, 2020
Kara Mavros
The AIA Committee on the Environment (COTE) today announced the winners of the COTE Top Ten Awards. The annual program, established in 1997, recognizes projects that integrate design excellence and sustainable performance.

  • Austin Central Library in Austin, Texas, by Lake|Flato Architects + Shepley Bulfinch
  • U.S. Land Port of Entry in Columbus, New Mexico, by Richter Architects
  • Etsy Headquarters in New York by Gensler
  • Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice in New York, by Gensler
  • John W. Olver Design Building in Amherst, Massachusetts, by Leers Weinzapfel Associates
  • Keller Center - Harris School of Public Policy in Chicago, by Farr Associates and Woodhouse Tinucci Architects
  • Marine Education Center at the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, by Lake|Flato Architects in association with Unabridged Architecture
  • THE SIX in Los Angeles, by Brooks + Scarpa
  • UPCycle in Austin, Texas, by Gensler

An additional project, The Environmental Nature Center and Preschool in Newport Beach, California by LPA, Inc., received the Top Ten Plus designation for exemplary post-occupancy performance.

Awards are typically conferred at the AIA’s annual mid-year conference, which has been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Kara mavros

Kara Mavros is an assistant editor at Architectural Record. Before joining the magazine, she managed communications for advertising and design firms. Her writing has appeared in Domino and VOX. She holds a B.A. from Florida State University.

