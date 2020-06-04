Sponsored Content

Gaining Urban Space with Structural Steel

eBook

Gaining-Urban-Space-with-Structural-Steel.jpg
June 4, 2020
KEYWORDS eBooks
Reprints
No Comments

Architects know that their buildings start with the core structural elements and this eBook offers great examples of well-designed structures built with steel that are simultaneously structurally sound and aesthetically pleasing. I encourage you to explore this special edition, earning one AIA LU/HSW each for three of the articles, which also qualify for Canadian learning hours and IACET CEUs.

Read the eBook
Download the PDF Version

Sponsor: Steel Institute of New York

Steel Institute of New York

 

Co-Branded eBook Sponsorships

Receive qualified leads through a co-branded eBook, a collection of topic-centric articles packaged together in a downloadable digital media format. Each eBook includes new or repurposed articles from Architectural Record and may be supported by content from one or more sponsors. Architectural Record will handle production, lead gathering, marketing and creative.

Contact a sales rep to learn more.

AR Subscribe

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Post a comment to this article

The latest news and information

#1 Source for Architectural Design, News and Products

Join Record Premium