Surface Protection from all Angles

When it comes to the building and construction market, brands like Tyvek® and Corian® are identified with the company DuPont. However, there is a little-known sleeper brand called Tedlar® that has proven itself time and time again as a surface protectant. Tedlar® is a versatile polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) film that was commercialized by DuPont in 1961. Tedlar® films have been chosen in a wide variety of applications such as exterior and interior metal panels, architectural fabrics, graphics signage, wallcoverings, and even aircraft interiors due to its unique properties.

Pullman Hotel: Metal Panels laminated with Tedlar® protective film. Logan International Airport: Architectural fabric protected by Tedlar®. Photo courtesy of Seaman Corporation

Mold, mildew, and chemical resistant, Tedlar® protects against extreme weather, UV rays, fading, cracking, corrosion, and can be applied to a wide range of surfaces for exterior applications. Such installs include the Pullman Hotel in Paris designed by Pierre Dufau et Associés whose exterior 18,000–square-meter facade featuring steel cladding is laminated with white Tedlar® film. The Pullman has weathered multiple owners but kept the same iconic exterior since 1974. Or the hangars that greet you at Boston’s Logan International Airport, comprised of architectural fabric with a Tedlar® top layer that has been keeping the surface clean and white for the past 17 years. Designed by Whitney Atwood Norcross Associates, Tedlar® was chosen for its self-cleaning properties to help maintain the building’s appearance. The Tedlar® top finish can stand up to the jet-fuel residue and Boston’s severe winters. Tedlar® has been quietly protecting exterior surfaces on numerous projects throughout the globe.

Cadillac Dealership: Tedlar™ Wallcoverings

The same properties that protect exterior surfaces are some of the reasons designers and architects choose Tedlar® for interior applications. But there is more to this story, Tedlar® can also withstand disinfectant products like bleach and other harsh chemicals. It is also resistant to the growth of bacteria and cleans easily, keeping interior surfaces like the graphic walls at the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo safe and beautiful year after year. The line-up of applications also includes DuPont™ Tedlar™ Wallcoverings that have been used in numerous healthcare and hospitality applications. Once such installation of the wallcovering was at a Cadillac dealership in Newtown Square, Penn., where there were issues with grease and oil stains marking the walls in the building. “We like that we can scrub the bathroom when before we couldn’t, and it always looked dirty. Technicians walk in and touch the walls without thinking. Now it can be cleaned off. We are very happy with it," says Geoff Hill Jr., executive manager, Hill Cadillac.

Omega Medical Center: Tedlar™ Wallcovering.

Tedlar® is also making statement in healthcare. Once such example is at the Omega Medical Center in Newark, Del., where the Tedlar® laminated wallcovering has been on the walls for more than 30 years. Installed in 1985, a timeless design was chosen for the walls and has not been replaced since. For Deirdre O’Connell, executive director at the Omega Medical Center, the choice for the Tedlar® laminated wallcoverings has proven to be a sound one. “Back then, when we made the decision, our concern was durability and wear-and-tear in our high traffic areas,” she says. “The Tedlar® based wallcoverings have lasted a long time–better, in fact, than any other wallcovering used elsewhere in the building.” Beyond wallcoverings, Tedlar® can be specified in other applications like wallboards, ceiling tiles, furniture, and even drapery.

“Our team is continually working with other innovative companies on new applications,” states Matt Urfali, Tedlar® global sales director, DuPont Advanced Materials. “We knew there was always a need for exterior surface protection, but now more than ever the need for interior surface protection has become critical. Surfaces need to be able to stand up to harsh disinfectants being used frequently without breakdown or creating microcracking. For places that need truly cleanable and durable solutions, that’s where Tedlar® can help.” Microcracking is defined as very small cracking that is not visible to the human eye and can lead to places where bacteria, virus, and mold can grow. When developing new applications, that is where material science and engineering comes in. The Tedlar® Application Development Group works with customers to test the applications for real-world conditions and beyond. “We know sometimes when cleaning agents are used on interior surfaces, they may leave some unwanted residue behind. This is especially important if the cleaning agent damages the surface and leaves microcracks and voids where debris and germs can hide. We rigorously test our materials for compatibility with cleaning agents and other environmental stresses to make sure they work well long term," says Mike Demko, Application Development Group Leader, DuPont Advanced Materials. "We want architects and designers to be confident that when they specify Tedlar® for an application like exterior metal lamination or interior wallcoverings, that it will perform time and time again, continually keeping the original beauty of the project intact no matter what is thrown at it,” says Mike Demko, Application Development Group leader, DuPont Advanced Materials. “We want architects and designers to be confident that when they specify Tedlar® for an application like exterior metal lamination or interior wallcoverings, that it will perform time and time again, continually keeping the original beauty of the project intact no matter what is thrown at it.”

Tedlar® is making waves in the building and construction market. Highly cleanable, Tedlar® protective film provides the flexibility to design your way, and the surface performance to keep it that way.

