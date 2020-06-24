Architecture News

Billings Ease Slightly from Historic Low in April

ABI-Billings_May-2020.jpg

Explore ABI scores from the past year in the interactive graph below. Data courtesy AIA.

June 24, 2020
Miriam Sitz
KEYWORDS architecture billings
Reprints
No Comments

The AIA reports that the Architecture Billings Index (ABI), a leading economic indicator for nonresidential construction activity, moderated slightly in May, from an all-time low of 29.5 in April to 32. (A score below 50 indicates decreasing billings.) Inquiries into new work moved from 28.4 to 38; and new design contracts, from 27.6 to 33.1.

“A large portion of the design and construction industry remains mired in  steep cutbacks as many businesses and organizations are still trying to figure out what actions make sense in this uncertain economic environment,” said AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker. “There are growing signs of activity beginning to pick up in some areas, but others are seeing a pause as pandemic concerns continue to grow.”

Explore ABI scores from the past year in the interactive graph below.

AR Subscribe

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Miriam Sitz

Designers Confront Structural Racism in the Profession

School of Architecture at Taliesin Announces Plan to Relocate

Sitz

Miriam Sitz is the Senior News & Web editor for Architectural Record and has been with the magazine since 2015. She leads the news section in print and online, writes features, creates multimedia content, and oversees RECORD's digital presence. Follow on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Articles

Related Products

Post a comment to this article

The latest news and information

#1 Source for Architectural Design, News and Products

Join Record Premium