A group of 25 architectural design firms—including Zaha Hadid Architects, Grimshaw, and Stirk Harbour + Partners—that represents 5,000 paid seats and $22 million of spending from 2015 to 2019 on Autodesk Revit software, wrote a public letter to Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost dated July 27 asking for more development of the software and relaying concerns about its increasing cost of ownership.

A questionnaire was circulated by the Royal Institute of British Architects earlier this year among IT directors and digital design leaders at the 25 firms, and the letter is based on their collective responses. The results of that survey are part of RIBA's Chartered Practice Benchmarking Report for 2020.

