The International Code Council's board of directors approved a controversial change to the development process for ICC's model International Energy Conservation Code, basing it instead on the system used by the American National Standards Institute. For the first time, private-sector interests, not just government code officials, will have final voting privileges on changes to the model code.

“We are deeply disappointed to see the ICC move forward with this change, which we believe will present a step backwards for climate action,” said AIA CEO Robert Ivy, in a statement.

