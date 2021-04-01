✕

When architect Michael Gooden started designing a house on a modest, wedge-shaped lot in the Peninsula Neighborhood of Dallas, he focused on making the most of light in an indoor space and claiming all that was outside the home as a feature.

“The site is small, so we had to take advantage of every inch of it,” Gooden says. “There’s not really a backyard because the site tapers down to this really narrow wedge in the back. This allowed us to have this basic L-shaped house, and we tucked this small, linear pool in the side. We have a 15-foot by 10-foot multi-slide door that just pockets away, and it’s a really neat connection. It really does feel like it brings the pool inside. It makes the house feel a lot bigger than it actually is, when you’re able to take that outdoor space as a living area.”

Floor-to-ceiling glass at the front of the home frames a view of the park across the street.

Taking advantage of outdoor living areas required careful arrangement of space, and walls of glass were key features to make the home feel spacious and connected to nature. Choosing windows and doors that could technically bring Gooden’s vision to life was critical. When guests walk into the house, they’re greeted by that window wall opening onto the pool deck. Seamless indoor-outdoor transitions were used in several additional areas of the house, including sliding glass doors that overlook White Rock Lake and an uninterrupted 90-degree open corner window wall that provides an uninterrupted view of a nearby park.

To expand the space at the back of the home, architect Michael Gooden used a 15-foot by 10-foot multi-slide door that disappears into pockets.

Gooden embraced aluminum window and door frames, which, aside from having a sleek modern look, offered the technical capabilities and flexibility needed – allowing larger sizes, customizable configurations, and narrower sightlines than other options.

“We were able to work with Western Window Systems and design that system that’s all butt-glazed glass, so there’s no metal or vertical aluminum between the windows. It’s just glass on glass with a joint,” Gooden says. “That allowed us to maximize the visibility out of the space and minimize any disruption in the glass. It’s a really neat space to walk up on. That second level with the window wall turning the corner is pretty dramatic.”

When open, moving walls of glass remove the boundaries between the indoors and the outside. When closed, they provide all-weather views.

The moving glass walls and window systems helped to create an aesthetic flow throughout the home, Gooden says. “We love the aluminum look, so we had steel accents inside and outside the house. The window frame went well with those. The baseboard detail in this house also has that same dark gray or black, so the frame became part of the palette of the house.”

The result is a cohesive alignment of the indoors with the outdoors in a light and modern home that makes the most of its contemporary style.