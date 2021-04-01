Architectural Record invites you to explore Hörmann’s Speed-Guardian™ 5000 Series of high performance rigid doors. Hörmann offers high speed interior and exterior roll-up doors for diverse key markets where you can customize color and vision to match any design or color scheme.

Sponsor: Hörmann

Sponsor Interactive Product Spotlights and Infographics

Architectural Record is showcasing an engaging way for you to explore and interact with key industry products and brands through our exclusive Interactive Product Spotlights and Infographics.

Start exploring to uncover comprehensive brand and product information, multimedia, and additional downloads within an animated and interactive viewing environment. Learn more at https://bnpengage.com/our-services/ or Contact a sales rep.