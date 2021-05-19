Architectural Record invites you to explore the new 24/7 Defend™ family of solutions for cleaner, quieter, sustainable, healthier spaces, including improved indoor air quality.

Armstrong Ceiling and Wall Solutions is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial ceiling, wall, and installation system solutions, with the broadest portfolio of standard, custom, and one-of-a-kind solutions in the industry and the largest choice of sustainable and acoustical options. Now, the new 24/7 Defend™ family of solutions help contribute to cleaner, quieter, sustainable, healthier spaces, including improved indoor air quality.

Sponsor: Armstrong Ceiling and Wall Solutions

Sponsor Interactive Product Spotlights and Infographics

Architectural Record is showcasing an engaging way for you to explore and interact with key industry products and brands through our exclusive Interactive Product Spotlights and Infographics.

Start exploring to uncover comprehensive brand and product information, multimedia, and additional downloads within an animated and interactive viewing environment. Learn more at https://bnpengage.com/our-services/ or Contact a sales rep.