For many homeowners, now is the time to consider energy efficiency in their homes, whether they are remodeling or buying a newly constructed home. In fact, according to a study conducted by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), 90% of home buyers would rather purchase a home with energy-efficient features that help permanently lower their energy bills as compared to a home with lower upfront costs.

Additionally, homeowners desire to ensure their homes are resilient, not only to weather but also to the ebb and flow of energy costs. They want to have products and measures in place that help them feel confident that their homes will always be working behind the scenes as efficiently as possible. As the building industry becomes more aware of the need to protect our planet and use energy more wisely, you can expect more questions about energy efficiency.

You can improve the energy efficiency of your builds by installing a radiant barrier such as LP TechShield Radiant Barrier sheathing. Proven to be the #1 radiant barrier and installed in more than two million homes across the U.S., LP TechShield panels can give you a way to offer your clients increased peace of mind when it comes to energy costs and efficiency.

How Does Heat Transfer?

First, let’s understand how heat transfers and why a radiant barrier can be a necessary addition to a build. Heat moves by a combination of conduction, convection and radiation from hot to cold areas. Radiant barrier technology tackles radiation, reducing the effects of the sun’s energy as it transfers to the attic of a home.

Types of Radiant Barriers

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, radiant barriers usually involve a highly reflective material such as aluminum foil. This can be attached to many different substrates, from kraft paper and oriented strand board (OSB) to cardboard and plastic films. They can be combined with insulation systems as well.

Contributions to Green Building

Radiant barriers are widely recognized as a way that you can provide your clients with energy-efficient materials. For example, it may help you qualify for certain Green Building credits and contribute to other sustainable building standards, such as LEED and WELL Building certifications.

Importantly, radiant barriers, such as LP TechShield panels, can help you achieve a lower HERS Index score. This industry standard measures a home’s energy efficiency. The lower a home’s HERS score, the higher its energy efficiency will be.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a typical existing resale home scores about 130 on the HERS index, which adds up to utility costs of around $200,000 over a 30-year mortgage. However, a HERS score of 100 would lead to a 30% reduction in costs—savings of almost $60,000 over the same period of time. A score of 65 cuts the costs nearly in half.

As you can see, every step you can take toward energy efficiency translates to fewer HERS points—and then to fewer dollars spent by the homeowner. That’s why it’s more important than ever to evaluate each product you choose and invest in those that will offer your homeowners the best chance at the efficiency—and savings—they want.

Tackling Hot Climates

While many climates can benefit from the extra reassurance a radiant barrier brings, hot climates, like the American Southwest, deal with heat for large portions of the year. If you’re building in areas like those, radiant barriers become even more crucial. Installing a radiant barrier like LP TechShield can help make a noticeable difference in homes that experience high heat, taking pressure off a home’s HVAC system for cooling.

LP Structural Solutions: A Portfolio Approach

You’ve got one product to take care of radiant heat, but what about the rest of the concerns for your build? You may want to ensure your structures are protected from flame spread if you’re building, for example, in a Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) zone, or a build may need extra moisture management because it’s located within a humid climate.

Make Your Builds More Energy Efficient With a Radiant Barrier

Odds are that more of your clients will begin asking about energy efficient solutions for their homes. Once a home is built, homeowners can make small adjustments to their living styles to live more sustainably. However, installing products that help reduce energy costs at the level of the framework of the home is a long-term way of ensuring their homes work hard to combat high energy use. These initial steps go a long way in giving your clients the peace of mind they need.

As you consider building for greater efficiency, consider LP TechShield Radiant Barrier sheathing. You can build with confidence knowing you’re contributing to a better, more efficient building industry.