The flooring industry spends an estimated $2.4 billion a year to remediate moisture-related flooring failures. Even so, most remediation efforts only address the symptoms of moisture-related failures, rather than their root cause.

The primary reason for flooring failures is moisture emanating from the concrete. While the construction industry has viewed surface moisture as the cause of flooring failures, it is in fact a symptom of a deeper-rooted issue. By addressing this symptom without addressing the root cause, stakeholders are exposed to the risk of continued flooring failures. Over the past several decades, the construction industry has made numerous attempts to address this issue—with limited success. The current standard for remediation by using specialized adhesives or epoxy to cap the slab only address surface moisture, ignoring the underlying root cause which is concrete permeability.

To understand this concept more thoroughly, you must first look at the fundamental science of concrete itself. Concrete is a dynamic combination of ingredients combined to create a catalyzed chemical compound. It is a one-way linear chemical reaction that begins when water is added to the dry ingredients. This reaction is progressive and can be altered at any point in the reaction process by outside influences such atmospheric conditions and finishing techniques. Each change can have a negative, neutral, or positive effect on permeability. In order to prevent these conditional failures, the one-way chemical reaction of concrete curing must be controlled. Products that can control this chemical reaction, optimize concrete permeability, eliminating slab curl and cure-related cracking.

In light of these findings, MasterSpec and BSD SpecLink have created a new classification in Division 3, identified as Curing and Sealing Agent, Moisture Emission Reducing, Penetrating. This new Division 3 classification can be found in MasterSpec section 2.7 and BSD SpecLink online. To qualify for this category a product must be tested under the ASTM C39 test method by a third-party independent laboratory. This category should not be confused with any membrane-forming moisture emission reducing compound, which introduces an additional bond line and does not meet the higher performance standards of the penetrating classification.

Products that fall under this new classification do not follow the traditional remediation process. (Which previously cost an average of at least $4.50/sq. ft.) Instead, through an easy spray application, these systems penetrate the concrete, constrict the capillary matrix, and reduce permeability. Reduced permeability disrupts the mechanism that allows for the transportation of moisture, moisture vapor, and alkalinity to the surface of the slab or bond line. This removes the high costs of moisture-related remediation due to flooring failures by simply eliminating flooring failures altogether, regardless of flooring type or adhesive.

One product featured in this new category is SINAK’s VC-5, which controls permeability and eliminates flooring failures due to moisture, moisture vapor, and alkalinity emanating from the concrete. Boasting permanent protection the day of concrete placement, VC-5 eliminates remediation costs while replacing the cure, seal and moisture vapor control system. At less than $1/sq. ft VC-5 results in a savings of more than 78% compared to traditional average remediation costs. By linking Division 3 and 9 budgets, this system removes liability through improved project communication and effective planning. To date, SINAK is the only company to develop a technology that exceeds the industry’s highest level of standard in this area.

20-year best-in-class warranty (supersedes all flooring warranties)

7 – 21 off construction schedule

Eliminates moisture testing

Meets the requirements to contribute for LEED credits

Shot blasting and grinding covered under warranty

