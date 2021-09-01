✕

From museums to commercial buildings, to schools and hospitals, resilient flooring is a durable, functional material that can stand up to the wear and tear of high-use facilities. And the market is growing. According to a study by Fortune Business Insights, “The global resilient flooring market size was $29.62 billion in 2019 & is projected to reach $58.11 billion by 2027.” Yet what if we could renovate some of this flooring material rather than replace it?

Resilient flooring is comprised of VCT (vinyl composition tile), sheet vinyl, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), linoleum, PVC, VAT (vinyl asbestos tile), and rubber floors. Historically it has served a more functional purpose, but new insights and systems are flipping the script and highlighting the benefits of resilient flooring in a new light. The material can be revitalized and renovated to change the color, add design elements, and even mimic the appearance of stone or terrazzo. Additionally, it can provide a healthier environment while also serving its functional purpose.

Renovate for a More Sustainable Future

Every year, millions of square feet of resilient flooring is replaced. While some of it can be recycled, it still translates to a significant amount of material ending up in landfill. New systems now allow this flooring surface to easily be refinished to look and perform like new, at a fraction of the cost and time needed to replace it.

A recent study and report conducted by IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute found that refinishing resilient flooring is more sustainable for the environment than replacing the flooring surface. The report, which was conducted with input from Bona, found that refinishing resilient flooring surfaces can offer up to 92 percent reduction in carbon footprint versus replacing. Additionally, refinishing the surface can realize at least 90 percent savings in energy resources.

“This research study offers a holistic view and is tangible proof that refinishing a resilient floor surface is more sustainable than replacement, all while improving the appearance of a floor,” said Björn Johansson, global environmental manager, Bona.

Beautiful Resilient Floor Renovation

In years past, refinishing a resilient floor wasn’t an option. The floor was stripped and polished multiple times until damage, tears, or dirt prevented it from maintaining the right look or performance. The floor was then torn up, typically tossed in landfill, and then the flooring surface was replaced with new material. Recently, Bona released its Bona Commercial System Resilient Floor Solution, a system to renovate and refinish resilient floors.

The Bona Commercial System Resilient Floor Solution fully transforms the color and design of a resilient floor with the ability to repair torn and damaged areas. With a range of base colors, the system also offers color chips that can offer a more premium look. New chip options coming this Fall will include a stone or terrazzo look for resilient floors. Additionally, the process can be typically completed in a matter of hours verses days, drastically reducing downtime, compared to floor replacement, allowing businesses to quickly resume daily operations.

With proper training, and quality products, the renovation process is simple and a much more cost-effective solution than floor replacement. Following are a few examples of the time and cost savings available with the Bona Commercial System Resilient Floor Solution:

A hospital realized 75% cost savings by renovating the floor in a labor and delivery room. Replacing the floor would have been expensive and cost three days of downtime. Instead, by using the Bona Commercial System, the floor was renovated in 18 hours.

A retailer renewed 2,500 square feet of vinyl composition tile (VCT) flooring without disrupting regular business operations. Utilizing the Bona Commercial System, the floor was beautifully updated in five steps and five hours.

A senior care facility refurbished 4,000 square feet of old, worn, and dated VCT flooring. Staff and residents regained full use of the new floor in just two days.

A company brought new life to a 300 square feet sheet vinyl floor space in four hours, with a wet abrade, new base color and chips, and two coats of finish.

Resilient flooring brings healthy floor surfaces to life

Frequent cleaning will achieve clean-looking, shiny floors. However, that doesn't mean the floors are free of bacteria, which thrives in flooring with seams, grooves, and cracks. A monolithic or a "flat" floor free of seams and creases will eliminate areas the environment needed for bacteria to grow. With the ongoing prevalence of Covid-19, hygienic practices that prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses are more important than ever.

Bona recently commissioned a study, in conjunction with the IFR Institute in Germany, on the use of the Bona Commercial System on LVT flooring that is commonly used in hospitals and other hygiene-sensitive environments. The goal of the study was to prove that a monolithic surface can be created using Bona Pure, in accordance with Technical Rules for Biological Agents (TRBA) 250 standards for health and hygiene. Bona Pure was developed to meet the TRBA 250 requirements and create a sealant that fills any fine cracks and scratches, including joints between LVT panels – eliminating the possibility of dirt, bacteria and other micro-organisms building up on the flooring surface.

The test consisted of flooring divided into two sections, one treated with Bona Pure, and one left untreated. After two months, the untreated flooring surface showed high levels of contamination, while the section treated with Bona Pure showed little sign of impurities. Further testing showed the contamination penetrated through the planks of the untreated floor and moved into the subfloor. To learn more about the test, visit here (PDF).

To achieve a hygienic floor, follow a proper regimen of daily cleaning and periodic treatments, which may consist of reviving or recoating the flooring. Bona recommends following our resilient maintenance guidelines.

The future of resilient floor renovation

Refinishing a resilient floor is faster and easier than replacing the flooring surface and can offer beautiful results. The TRBA test also highlights the health and safety benefits of creating a flat, monolithic surface particularly in medial buildings or facilities prone to bacteria or germs. The Bona Commercial System Resilient Floor Solution is truly a game changer for the industry. No other product or system offers the breadth of color and design options or the scalability to treat a wide variety of resilient floors. And best of all, the system is proven to save time, resources, and the environment.

