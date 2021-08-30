From healthcare facilities to office spaces, schools, and virtually every type of building, creating a healthy atmosphere is vital to draw folks in. Daylighting, acoustics, ventilation, furnishings and so many more factors affect the user experience and this eBook presents examples of good designs that achieved the goal of creating a more healthy environment for their inhabitants. I hope you enjoy the curated content included here and thanks for being a RECORD reader.
Sponsor: Armstrong Ceiling & Wall Solutions
Co-Branded eBook Sponsorships
Receive qualified leads through a co-branded eBook, a collection of topic-centric articles packaged together in a downloadable digital media format. Each eBook includes new or repurposed articles from Architectural Record and may be supported by content from one or more sponsors. Architectural Record will handle production, lead gathering, marketing and creative.
Contact a sales rep to learn more.