Architectural Record invites you to explore comprehensive product solutions from CRL. The company offers Glass Entrances & Interior Systems, Railing & Windscreen Systems, Architectural Metals, Service & Security Systems, Hospitality & Display Systems, Shower Hardware and Blumcraft Products that are engineered to enhance aesthetics while meeting evermore stringent building codes.

Sponsor: CRL

Sponsor Interactive Product Spotlights and Infographics

Architectural Record is showcasing an engaging way for you to explore and interact with key industry products and brands through our exclusive Interactive Product Spotlights and Infographics.

Start exploring to uncover comprehensive brand and product information, multimedia, and additional downloads within an animated and interactive viewing environment. Learn more at https://bnpengage.com/our-services/ or Contact a sales rep.