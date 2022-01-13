Designing a net-zero house is more than utilizing renewable energy. Net-zero incorporates every aspect of design and construction, including framing, insulation, fenestration and finishes. To produce as much energy as a home consumes is not easily achieved, but the demand for such residences is growing because of consumers' preferences based on concerns about the climate crisis and more budget-friendly solar technology. We hope you find the following eBook informative and useful in your practice.

