On any given commercial project it is likely that miles of Perimeter Acoustical trim is used! While acoustical ceilings have been long been in use, ceiling clouds are a relatively new addition to the interior design industry and they are widely seen in a variety of applications. They are typically hung low from open ceiling designs and are tasked at keeping noise and reverberation down. Every floating cloud ceiling you see in office buildings, medical facilities, higher ed campuses would not be complete without that one final detail—the trim used to edge that cloud ceiling or transition to another ceiling material. Not only is it essential to complete the acoustical functionality but that trim contributes to a clean, sleek modern aesthetic.

Floating ceiling clouds are essentially clustered acoustical panels grouped by design in shapes and patterns to best contribute to the acoustical quality of the space. When designing a ceiling system, architects and designers depend on highly qualified teams of specialty contractors to create and install according to their designs with the highest quality materials. These materials need to meet code requirements, be available in custom colors, be easy to work with and integrate with other products in the system plus be readily available and affordable. In Houston at the Marathon Oil Tower, all 15 floors included open concept cloud ceiling spaces that resulted in literal miles of perimeter acoustical trim being installed.

Marathon Oil Tower's concept cloud ceiling. Click to enlarge

Clunn Acoustical Systems was able to work with Tamlyn to create custom sizes and colors of perimeter trim needed to complete this incredible project with almost 20,000 manhours put in!