Kitchen remodeling is a big business. In 2019, homeowners in the US spent an average of $12,591 on kitchen renovations, and the total market value is expected to reach $558 billion by 2025. When planning a kitchen remodel a key factor is the choice of countertops and backsplashes. Consider these three factors in your choice.

Durability

Consumers appreciate a countertop that can stand up to everyday use and maintain their beauty and strength. Common problems are scratches, stains and heat damage. When selecting a countertop it is important to consider these key factors. 1) Is the countertop scratch resistant? 2) How does it hold up against potential stains? 3) Is it easily damaged by high temperatures?

Design Options

For many consumers, the kitchen is not just for function but also plays a role in a beautifully designed space and the counters are an important choice in the design selection. Countertop options that offer flexibility and sophistication in design will allow you to outfit the kitchen remodel to suit the style of your home owner. Look for a provider that offers not only a variety in style but keeps up with the latest in style options, offers a variety of shades and even thickness.

Maintenance

Gone are the days when consumers were willing to buy special cleaning products to maintain their counters. It is important to find countertops that are easy to maintain and clean. This can be an important selling feature of any countertop. And for the inevitable unavoidable issue, a warranty is a must.

Dekton by Cosentino is one of the latest surfacing materials to hit the market, and it's quickly becoming a popular choice for kitchen countertops and backsplashes. Dekton is made from a blend over 20 minerals and it's designed to withstand high temperatures, scratches, and stains. Did we mention it is completely maintenance-free as well?

When it comes to kitchen remodeling, choosing the right surfacing material is important. Dekton by Cosentino is a great option for those who want a durable and stylish surface for their kitchen. It is one of the hardest surfacing materials on the market and is ideal for high-traffic areas.

The launch of two new Dekton collections - Onirika and Kraftizen - come at the perfect time. As more and more homeowners are looking to revamp their spaces, the collections present limitless design possibilities for interior and exterior surfacing.

The first collection, Onirika by Nina Magon, is inspired by an immersive world of beauty, a journey where the boundaries between dreams and reality fade. The eight shades unite the beauty and uniqueness of natural stone harnessed by Dekton technology.

Onirika is the perfect surfacing option for any interior surfacing application you can imagine - from kitchen countertops, to full-height wall cladding, flooring, furniture, and more. The eight colorways represent a unique interpretation of marbled patterns, creating the perfect balance between timeless classic and avant-garde modernism.

If you’re looking for a statement kitchen island, the striking terracotta veins of Awake are sure to make it the star of the show, while Vigil/Daze’s strong Calacatta structure will give your space the look and feel of marble without the upkeep. If a dark and sleek space is your style, Somnia is the perfect color. The design possibilities are endless.

Kraftizen, on the other hand, pays homage to the hand craftsmanship techniques that have been perfected over centuries. The five sensory shades are versatile and durable for both interior and exterior applications. The warm terracotta of Umber is ideal for a rustic kitchen with a pop of color, while the silky cream tones of Nacre create a neutral canvas that invites color and light.

Remember, your surface choice will make or break your remodeling project, so make sure you choose something beautiful, durable, and functional!