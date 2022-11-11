There are many commercial settings where energy options are limited due to a variety of restrictions. Sites don’t always have access to affordable and reliable power, during the construction process and post-occupancy, and many commercial operations need a completely reliable energy source, such as propane, which is not dependent on the electrical grid. As we continue to develop in new areas, propane fills a void in power in many of these new commercial developments.

This eBook from Architectural Record and the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) offers some case studies about commercial architecture and ways propane energy can help architects achieve their design goals.

Sponsor: Propane