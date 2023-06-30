According to leading real estate website Zillow, a functional outdoor space is the most sought-after amenity among today’s homebuyers. For homeowners looking to make the most of their outdoor spaces this year, following are four timely trends from the experts at Trex®, the world’s #1 brand of composite decking and a leader in high-performance outdoor living products.

1. Light Neutrals

Light-neutral hues are expected to permeate home exteriors due to their ability to create a sense of calm and serenity. Providing the perfect foundation for an on-trend outdoor space is the newest decking collection from Trex called Trex Transcend® Lineage™. Heralding what’s next in outdoor living, this new offering features elegant graining that delivers an unmatched natural appearance and is available in four soft, neutral hues inspired by some of the most picturesque locales in North America: Biscayne─a light, coastal brown; Carmel─a creamy taupe with grey undertones; Jasper─a deep mocha, and Rainier─an airy, mountain grey.

In addition to its elevated aesthetics, Lineage represents Trex’s coolest decking of all─literally. Heat-mitigating properties engineered into the shell reflect the sun and keep boards cooler underfoot than other composite decking offerings of a similar color. Adding to its appeal, Trex Transcend Lineage decking is backed by an industry-leading 50-year limited warranty.

2. Stylish Seclusion

Privacy remains a top priority among homeowners and homebuyers. This penchant for seclusion is driving demand for fencing, pergolas, privacy panels, and lattice, which allow contractors and homeowners to enhance the sense of sanctuary with products that are durable and visually appealing.

3. Mood Lighting

Faced with rising inflation, homeowners will be looking for small home investments that make a big impact. Lighting can completely change the look and feel of an outdoor space without breaking the bank. Candles, tiki torches, string lights, and fire features add warmth and ambiance to an outdoor space and can help to extend the time you are able to spend outdoors─both in hours and weeks. For even greater impact, deck lighting can take your outdoor space to a whole new level, enhancing style and sophistication as well as safety. Trex offers a plug-and-play system that is easy to install on a new or existing deck. It even comes with a new wi-fi lighting controller for optimal convenience and control.

4. Eco-Friendly and Easy to Maintain

Sustainability is no longer a “nice to have” but a meaningful requirement among today’s increasingly eco-conscious consumers looking to reduce their environmental impact. Equally important are materials that are easy to maintain without requiring a lot of time, effort, and expense. Composite decking falls right in this sweet spot.

Built on green values, Trex® composite decking is manufactured from 95% recycled and reclaimed materials. Over the past three decades, Trex has upcycled more than 5 billion pounds of plastic film in the making of its world-famous decking. Furthermore, composite decking is easy to maintain. Unlike wood, high-performance Trex decking resists fading, staining, scratching, and mold, and it won’t rot, warp, crack, or splinter. No sanding, staining, or painting is ever needed, and food and drink spills wash off easily with just soap and water so homeowners can spend more time enjoying their outdoor spaces rather than maintaining them.

For more information and to inquire about samples, visit Trex.com/professionals.