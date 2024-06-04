✕

One of the world's largest design events, iF DESIGN AWARD NIGHT 2024 attracts thousands to Berlin

In late April 2024, over 2,000 guests from 42 nations gathered at Berlin’s Friedrichstadt-Palast to celebrate the winners of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024.

From Apple and Dell to Kohler and Lucid Motors, members of the international design scene gathered to recognize the world’s most outstanding products and projects, including the 75 Gold Award winners - iF's highest honor.

Uwe Cremering, CEO of iF International Forum Design GmbH, highlighted "the internationality and record number of entries for the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024”, indicating growing interest in the award – 10,800 entries were received in 2024. This fact was also confirmed by the awards ceremony and following day’s iF Design Trend Conference being sold out weeks in advance.

Two iF Design firsts were also announced on the world's largest theater stage:

iF Design presented its first-ever iF Design Lifetime Achievement Award. Introduced by iF Design Foundation Board Chairman Professor Fritz Frenkler, German design icon and long-time iF Design Juror, Dieter Rams took the stage at age 92 to say simply, “as designers, we can make the world a better place”

iF also launched the new iF DESIGN AWARD Metaverse Experience - an immersive virtual world that encourages design enthusiasts everywhere to explore and discover winners of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024. "The Landmark of Design Excellence" will continue to evolve at ifdesign-metaverse.com

Watch the event video below and explore all 2024 winners, along with the iF Design Ranking at ifdesign.com.

3rd annual Trend Report and 1st annual Trend Conference

iF released its third annual iF Design Trend Report in collaboration with The Future:Project. Offering a holistic look at interdisciplinary design trends, the report aims to contextualize important technological and social trends, enabling designers and industry experts to quickly transfer knowledge and gain a comprehensive perspective on the global design landscape.

The iF Design Trend Report can be accessed free of charge until July 19th, 2024, after which it is available for purchase (299 Euros). Download here: https://ifdesign.com/en/trend-report.

This year’s iF Design Trend Report focuses on six major societal transformations: conscious economy, human digitality, co-society, mindshift revolution, glocalization, and eco transition.

Alongside the report’s launch, iF hosted its inaugural iF Design Trend Conference. The half-day program drew over 500 guests the day after the iF DESIGN AWARD NIGHT. Hosted at AXICA, an event space situated directly adjacent to the Brandenburg Gate and designed by renowned architect Frank O. Gehry, it was the perfect backdrop for four special trend presentations:

Anne-Liese Prem from tomorrow stories in Salzburg, Austria, addressed “the future of branding in the metaverse"

Ziyuan 'Zoey' Zhu from IDEO in San Francisco, California, presented the topic of "humanizing AI in design"

Nadine Clarke and Richard Trigg from Tangent in London spoke about "the green interface: digital design with sustainability in mind"

Giulia Frittoli, a landscape architect at Bjarke Ingels Group in Copenhagen, closed the conference with two case studies that spoke to "social nature - designing cities for people and the planet"

Applications open for the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025

Brands and studios who want their best designs evaluated by an independent jury of international design experts should apply at www.ifdesign.com.

For over 70 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as one of the world's most prestigious design awards. Run by the nonprofit iF Design Foundation based in Germany, the award emphasizes design excellence and impact. Through a rigorous two-stage professional selection process, 130+ renowned international design experts actively uphold strict screening criteria to ensure the award’s independence and transparency.

With 82 competitive categories across 9 design disciplines ranging from Product to Architecture – artists, and interior designers from over 70 countries use the iF DESIGN AWARD as a test of unparalleled prestige for their design teams and talent, while appreciating its international recognition and marketing value. With an increasing number of participants every year, to be awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD means being acknowledged as among the world's very best.

Deadlines and entry fees below. Register at any time and finish before the final deadline.

Early Bird : deadline June 28, 2024; 250 Euros per entry

: deadline June 28, 2024; 250 Euros per entry Regular Entry : deadline September 27, 2024; 350 Euros per entry

: deadline September 27, 2024; 350 Euros per entry Last Chance: deadline November 6, 2024; 450 Euros per entry

iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 Gold winners included US companies such as Apple, HP, Lucid Motors, Oru Kayak, and Zenpack. Learn more at ifdesign.com and get inspired by the many iF DESIGN AWARD winners from 1954 to today!

The iF Design Foundation, iF DESIGN STUDENT AWARD, and iF SOCIAL IMPACT PRIZE

The nonprofit iF Design Foundation is the only shareholder of iF International Forum Design GmbH and its subsidiaries.

The Foundation is committed to the common good and dedicates resources and expertise to scientific research and education in the context of design. Learn more at https://ifdesign.com/en/if-design-foundation.

Run by the Foundation, the annual iF DESIGN STUDENT AWARD is one of the world's premier design awards for students. Receiving over 10,000 entries annually, it is a platform for innovative student concepts that address one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

2024 Award winners will be celebrated at the annual Student Award Ceremony, which this year will happen at the Triennale in Milan, Italy, on June 13, 2024. Registration for the iF DESIGN STUDENT AWARD 2025 opens in September. More at https://ifdesign.com/en/if-design-student-award.

Like the Student Award, applying for the iF SOCIAL IMPACT PRIZE is free of charge and must work towards achieving one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. To be eligible, the project should already be established.

Winners compete for a share of 100,000 Euros prize money in a juried process that runs twice each year. Results for the first round of the iF SOCIAL IMPACT PRIZE 2024 will be announced in June 2024; registration for the second round opens mid-Summer 2024. Learn more at https://ifdesign.com/en/if-social-impact-prize.

About iF Design

iF International Forum Design GmbH is an active member of the international design community committed to excellence, objectivity, transparency and impact since 1953. Follow across social media, and register for the newsletter and other updates at https://ifdesign.com.