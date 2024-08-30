✕

The term ‘nail-on’ is rooted in the construction industry, referring to a method of attaching windows to a building's structure via an integrated ‘nailing fin’ that runs around the window frame. Historically, nails were used to secure this fin, but modern practice has shifted to screws for improved anchorage and durability. Despite this evolution, the term ‘nail-on’ remains a catch-all phrase for any attachment method that employs screws rather than heavier anchors like bolts. BŌK Modern has cleverly adapted this concept to sunshade installation, streamlining a traditionally cumbersome process.

Project: Sango Court, Architect: David Baker Architects. Photo © briansperspective.com, click to enlarge.

In conventional building design, sunshades are attached using heavy steel brackets. These brackets are typically pre-installed at the ends of the sunshade, concentrating the loads at those points. While effective in theory, this method introduces several practical challenges on the job site.

Project: 1990 Folsom, Architect: LMS Architects. Photo © briansperspective.com

Traditional installation often requires through-bolting into the structure, necessitating additional support for these anchors, which can be labor-intensive, time-consuming, and can add to the overall project cost. Furthermore, the thickness of the bracket plate often requires recessing into the exterior sheathing of the building to avoid any buildup that could reduce the thickness of the finish system. This step not only complicates the installation but creates potential issues with waterproofing, as contractors must craft special collars to allow for waterproof caulking around the protruding blades of the brackets. These traditional brackets' bulky, protruding nature can interfere with scaffolding during the construction phase, creating tripping hazards for workers and adding further complexity to an already challenging process. These issues highlight the need for a more refined and efficient solution—one that BŌK Modern has delivered with its Nail-on Sunshade™.

Project: Sango Court, Architect: David Baker Architects. Photo © briansperspective.com

BŌK Modern’s Nail-on Sunshade™ system introduces a groundbreaking approach to sunshade installation with a continuous light-gauge metal bracket that attaches just outside the window’s nailing fin. This design offers numerous advantages over traditional methods, including eliminating heavy steel brackets and their through-bolting.

BŌK Modern designed the continuous bracket with an offset that prevents any loading against the window’s nailing flange, which is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the window and avoiding warranty issues with window manufacturers. This feature allows the sunshade to fit closely to the window, creating a sleek and cohesive aesthetic that enhances the overall design of the building.

From a practical standpoint, the Nail-on Sunshade™ simplifies waterproofing by reducing the bracket’s thickness, allowing for straightforward waterproofing methods similar to those used for windows. The bracket’s minimal protrusion—only approximately two inches from the building’s facade—eliminates conflicts with scaffolding, thereby improving safety and reducing the risk of on-site hazards.

Left: Project: 425 Auzerais, Architect: OJK Architecture and Planning. Photo © BŌK Modern

Right: Project: Sango Court, Architect: David Baker Architects. Photo © briansperspective.com

One of the most significant advantages of the Nail-on Sunshade™ is the installation efficiency. Traditional sunshade systems often require custom brackets that must be verified and adjusted on-site. In contrast, the Nail-on Sunshade™ utilizes a pre-sized aluminum channel matched to the window dimensions, removing the need for field measurements, and prioritizing precision from start to finish.

This pre-fabrication reduces lead times and allows for a streamlined, standardized installation process. Contractors can install BŌK Modern’s sunshades while scaffolding is still in place, avoiding conflicts with construction equipment. This feature is particularly beneficial in complex projects where time and safety are paramount.

Left: Project: 1990 Folsom, Architect: LMS Architects. Photo © briansperspective.com

Right: Project: 870 Harrison, Architect: RG‐Architecture. Photo © BŌK Modern

In terms of design, the Nail-on Sunshade™ offers unparalleled flexibility. BŌK Modern manufactures these sunshades from 3/16” thick solid aluminum or 12-gauge Cor-Ten® steel, both materials renowned for their durability and aesthetic appeal. Architects can choose from an unlimited array of sizes, patterns, and finishes, enabling them to create customized solutions that align with the building’s overall design vision without compromising on functionality or efficiency.

Left: Project: Silver Creek HS, Architect: CAW Architects. Photo © BŌK Modern

Right: Project: Enso Village, Architect: HKIT Architects. Photo © briansperspective.com

The Nail-on Sunshade™ by BŌK Modern is not just a new product; it marks a significant shift in how architects and builders approach sunshade installation. By tackling the challenges of traditional methods—such as complexity, safety, and design integration—this innovative system establishes a new standard for sunshade technology in the design industry. Additionally, BŌK Modern offers a one-piece Nail-on Sunfin™ for sunshades under 12 inches in depth, providing the same installation benefits as our Nail-on™ Sunshades.

For architects and builders seeking to enhance their projects with a sunshade system that is both visually striking and highly practical, the Nail-on Sunshade™ and Nail-On Sunfin™ are the go-to solutions. Their seamless integration, efficient installation, and design flexibility make them an invaluable addition to any project.

Author: Heddie Chu, Co-Founder of BŌK Modern

Heddie Chu is the co-founder of BŌK Modern, a leader in architectural metals and facades with cutting-edge, enduring product solutions. BŌK Modern prides itself on tenured expertise, nuanced perspectives, and pushing boundaries to drive its innovative process.