People’s expectations for outdoor living spaces are evolving. In multifamily communities, potential residents are seeking outdoor amenity spaces that feel like true extensions of home — where family, friends and neighbors can connect, relax and enjoy everyday moments together. The places people seek need outdoor environments that are both beautiful and functional, and Scenic is designed to deliver just that.

Offered by Landscape Forms, Scenic is designed to transform places like courtyards, rooftops and adjacent outdoor spaces into vibrant community hubs. Its modern design and endless flexibility simplify the creation of magnetic outdoor spaces that encourage people to get more from the outdoors — from a quiet evening respite space, to a work-from-home productivity zone, to a lively setting for social gatherings.

At the heart of Scenic’s appeal is its adaptability. The structures can be scaled up or down, adjoined in multiples, or installed freestanding or façade mounted. Whether you’re aiming for an intimate courtyard retreat, a spacious rooftop lounge or a series of interconnected outdoor nooks, Scenic’s clean lines and flexible design allows it to integrate seamlessly into a wide variety of residential sites and architectural contexts.

Comfort is key in Scenic’s support of elevated outdoor living experiences. Its motorized roof louvers can adjust automatically, responding to the elements in real time. During high winds, they open to minimize uplift. When rain is detected, they close to provide shelter while seamlessly managing water through integrated drainage. A range of infill panels — including glass walls, retractable screens, and wood or aluminum slats or louvers — allow for varying degrees of privacy and enclosure. Integrated LED lighting extends usability after dark and helps craft the right ambiance.

Designed with simplicity in mind, every Scenic component is pre-wired, pre-drilled, and ready for assembly, ensuring a timely and streamlined installation process. With dedicated installation services provided by Landscape Forms, developers can seamlessly incorporate Scenic into new builds as well as easily elevate the appeal of their existing properties.

More than just structure, Scenic is a catalyst for enhanced community living. By rethinking what outdoor spaces can offer, it provides multifamily residential settings with a sophisticated framework that nurtures connection, encourages relaxation and elevates everyday living — making the outdoors an integral part of home.