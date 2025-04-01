Corporate Environmental Stewardship Matters

✕

When homeowners envision the attributes they want in new entry doors, replacement windows, and other exterior building products, essentials include curb appeal, long-term durability, and easy maintenance, and certainly energy efficiency is high on the list as well. Energy efficient products save homeowners money, add comfort, enhance resale value, and benefit the environment by reducing the amount of fossil fuels to heat or cool a home.

Many consumers prioritize sustainability and seek out brands that demonstrate a commitment to environmental stewardship. Manufacturers who make an effort to conserve natural resources and deliver energy-saving products are favorable to environmentally conscious consumers.

Businesses practicing environmental stewardship take action in everyday situations to conserve resources, reduce waste, and recycle materials. As individuals, and collectively as building and remodeling professionals, we all have the power to make a difference.

ProVia, manufacturer of entry doors, replacement windows, vinyl siding, manufactured stone, and metal roofing, recognizes the significant role manufacturers play in environmental stewardship. ProVia is committed to saving energy and protecting the environment through manufacturing processes and corporate culture.

Photo © Provia, click to enlarge.

Sustainable Manufacturing Facilities and Processes

Four ProVia production facilities employ solar energy panels to generate supplemental power. The 1.793 MW solar array installed in 2021 at the Cherry Ridge stone manufacturing plant is comprised of 4,480 panels and is among the largest privately owned solar installations in Ohio. The system reduces electrical consumption by 60% annually and prevents emissions of 1,472 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

“As we investigated this project, we determined that we could successfully balance a socially responsible choice with economic feasibility, which made solar an excellent solution,” said Larry Troyer, Chief Financial Officer for ProVia. “This is a long-term investment that’s good for our company and good for the environment.”

Solar installations contribute power to ProVia’s Baltic, Sugarcreek, and Walnut Creek facilities as well, where insulated glass, patio and storm door, and entry door production take place.

Photo © Provia

The Cherry Ridge facility also employs a 120,000-gallon underwater tank and three 30,000-gallon above-ground tanks as a rainwater collection system. The rainwater stored in the holding tanks is used in the day-to-day stone manufacturing processes at the facility. The facility is mindful of repurposing material whenever possible; aggregates leftover from manufacturing stone veneer are collected, crushed, and scrapped for use in asphalt production.

The Strasburg window manufacturing location consists of a 800,000-square-foot production facility and attached 29,000-square-foot office that are designed with energy-efficient features throughout: ProVia’s ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient Triple Pane Low-E UV windows, LED lighting, motion sensor light switches and faucets, “Rite Hite Ceiling Fans” for heat distribution, energy-efficient insulation, and ENERGY STAR certified HVAC systems.

At Walnut Creek, filters used in the entry door painting booths were upgraded and perform at a 98% efficiency rating, and metal remnants from the steel entry door production line are scrapped and repurposed by various local businesses. In late 2024, a trial solvent recovery system was implemented to reduce the number of gallons of post-production solvent waste; in three months’ time there has been a 25,000-gallon reduction.

ProVia’s dedicated truck fleet saves fuel (20,688 gallons annually) and reduces emissions using the TriPac™ Idle Reduction and Temperature Management System.

Employee Involvement

ProVia employees are empowered to make a positive impact on the environment through recycling and production initiatives at all facilities:

1,985 tons of metal, paper, glass, and vinyl are recycled annually

Shared computer workstations provide access to information, eliminating printed copies

Paperless online ordering and internal paperless fax systems reduce paper usage

Drinking water filling stations save hundreds of thousands of plastic water bottles from being thrown away each year

Energy Star® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence

In 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy recognized ProVia with the Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award. It is the ninth year the company has received this prestigious recognition and 16th year as an ENERGY STAR award-winning partner.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. ProVia is honored to be part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and protecting public health through energy efficiency.

Brian Miller, President and CEO, sums it up: “ProVia is committed to exercising corporate environmental stewardship because it aligns with our Core Values of Integrity, Continuous Improvement and Sustainability. Every day, we strive to do our part to protect our natural resources by recycling, reusing materials where appropriate, and reducing pollution emissions. We pursue ambitious sustainability practices across our organization. We’re honored to help American families and businesses save energy and money every day.”

We Can All Make a Difference

When you choose to purchase exterior building products from companies committed to environmental stewardship, you’re choosing to conserve and manage natural resources, safeguard the ecosystem, contribute to the resilience of our planet, and create healthy homes.