Enhancing Boston’s Logan Airport with an Artistic Flair

Airports are more than transit hubs; they shape the travel experience, influencing mood, efficiency, and comfort. At Logan Airport, a multi-year renovation sought to modernize the terminal, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. A key challenge was creating a space that felt open, dynamic, and welcoming while standing up to the demands of high-traffic use. Careful material selection and design played a crucial role in achieving this balance, ensuring that the terminal not only looked refreshed but also provided a lasting, functional improvement for passengers and employees alike.

As part of the multi-year project, Logan Airport remodeled the terminal with resin panels and illuminated fixtures. LIGHTBLOCKS needed to create a visual effect with color, light, and open space to establish a feeling of vibrancy. LIGHTBLOCKS also developed products to help revitalize the JetBlue terminal and brand. Using a wide assortment of resin panels, light lenses of various heights, and more than 30 custom colors, the LIGHTBLOCKS components significantly enlivened and brightened the space. Travelers and employees alike benefit from the enhanced atmosphere, which fosters a sense of comfort and efficiency.

The LIGHTBLOCKS products colorfully improved the terminal’s atmosphere. The revitalization project provides a more modern, enjoyable travel space for passengers and a better workplace for employees. The project scope improved ticketing booths, screening lanes, baggage handling, gate access, and concession areas. From the moment travelers enter the terminal, they experience a welcoming and dynamic environment that reflects Logan Airport’s identity.

The LIGHTBLOCKS team fabricated more than 10,000 square feet of resin panels in more than 30 custom colors and provided more than 150 illuminated fixtures. Each panel and fixture was carefully crafted to align with the architectural vision, ensuring durability and longevity.

Architects selected LIGHTBLOCKS’ fire-rated Palette product for the wall panels, which consists of an opaque, second surface coating and is available in more than 200 standard colors as well as an endless array of custom colors.

Architects also selected LIGHTBLOCKS’ fire-rated Classic product in the color Dry Ice. Illuminated fixtures were provided in six custom sizes as well as a custom hardware solution for ease of installation and future service access. The fixtures not only enhance visibility but also contribute to a cohesive design aesthetic that seamlessly integrates with the terminal’s modern appeal.

All LIGHTBLOCKS resin products are fingerprint and scratch-resistant and stand the test of time, even in high-traffic applications. The phase of the project that was installed more than five years ago looks as new as the panels that were installed yesterday, demonstrating the superior quality of the materials used and reinforcing their value as a long-term investment in airport infrastructure.