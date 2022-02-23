The American Institute of Architects’ latest data show that the Architectural Billings Index remained steady from December 2021 to January 2022 at 51, which is still above the benchmark of 50 (scores over 50 indicate an increase in firm billings). New inquiries decreased from the previous month, from 65.6 down to 61.9, and design contracts went up from 55.5 to 56.1.

While still indicating growth, the index likely slowed due to "delays in the construction sector caused by supply challenges for both labor and materials, as well as ongoing staffing constraints at architecture firms," according to AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker.

Compare recent ABI scores with the interactive graph below.