Permanent Installations Unveiled in LaGuardia Airport's New Terminal B

When the new arrival and departures hall at LaGuardia Airport's overhauled Terminal B opens on June 13, 2020, travelers will find more than just sparkling facilities and abundant natural light. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that four large-scale, site-specific works of art will be permanently installed in the 4-story, 850,000-square-foot space. Developer LaGuardia Gateway Partners and the Public Art Fund commissioned pieces by Jeppe Hein, Sabine Hornig, Laura Owens, and Sarah Sze, which will "provide focal points of beauty that reflect the creativity, energy, culture and spirit of the Empire State,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The $8 billion overhaul of the airport in Queens, New York, started in July 2015; some $4 billion went into the 1.3 million-square-foot renovation of Terminal B, representing the largest public-private partnership in U.S. aviation history. Cuomo deemed the the project "essential," allowing construction to continue through the pandemic.

Scroll down for a look at each of the four installations.

All Your Wishes by Jeppe Hein

All Your Wishes by Jeppe Hein, photo: Nicholas Knight, courtesy the artist

The Danish artist created three looping red benches of powder-coated aluminum, as well as 70 colorful balloon sculptures of mirrored steel, which hang from the ceiling throughout the terminal.

La Guardia Vistas by Sabine Hornig

The West German–born artist filled an expansive swath of glazing with a translucent photo-collage that combines more than 1,100 photographs of the city with 20 quotes from and about Fiorello La Guardia, founder of the airport and New York City Mayor from 1934 to 1945.

La Guardia Vistas by Sabine Hornig, photo: Nicholas Knight, courtesy the artist

Tile Mosaic by Laura Owens

The Ohio-born artist created a mosaic of handmade glazed tiles that covers the largest interior wall of the airport, depicting the city's landmarks, historic public art, popular snacks, and icons of the transit system.

Tile Mosaic by Laura Owens, photo: Nicholas Knight, courtesy the artist

Shorter than the Day by Sara Sze

Using hundreds of images of the sky above New York City, the Boston-born artist documented the passage of time and changing celestial conditions. The photographs are suspended from the ceiling, forming a delicate sphere that seems to float in midair.