First established in 1956, the annual Record Houses issue showcases residential design that upends expectations, pushes disciplinary limits, and redefines established vocabularies in imaginative ways.

The editors of Architectural Record are now accepting entries. Winning projects will be selected by an editorial jury and featured in the September 2024 issue.

Submit your entry by May 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

ELIGIBILITY

The competition is open to any architect registered in the U.S. or abroad.

Preference will be given to projects that have not been published (online or in print). Previously published work will be evaluated at the discretion of the jury.

Houses must have been completed within the last 24 months and inhabited.

Houses may be new construction, renovations, or adaptive reuse projects.

Entries must be approved by client for publication and, if selected, must be available for a visit by a writer or editor. Clients may opt to remain anonymous. A photo release form will be required for all winning projects.

ENTRIES

Submissions must be formatted as a multi-page, horizontally oriented PDF (no larger than 10 MB total) and include:

A succinct project description (no more than 500 words), including architect or firm name, program, brief, location, and solution. Please note any significant sustainable, technological, or material features. A comprehensive selection of at least 15 high-quality, professionally photographed images showing the exterior and furnished interiors. Do not include more than two images per page. Labeled plans, sections, and elevations with scale and north arrow. Include any critical details or sketches.

Note: If your project has been completed but will not be photographed until after the submission deadline, include ample in-house documentation and stipulate in the project description when professional photography will be available.

FEES

Entries must be accompanied by a credit card payment for US$125 (then US$50 for each additional project), payable after the upload has been completed.

QUESTIONS

Carefully review the instructions above. Any additional questions can be directed to arcallforentries@bnpmedia.com. Please include “Record Houses” in the subject line.