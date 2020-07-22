Architecture News

While Still Low, Architecture Billings Begin to Stabilize in June

Explore-ABI-scores-from-the-past-year-in-the-interactive-graph-below-Data-courtesy-AIA.jpg

Explore ABI scores from the past year in the interactive graph below. Data courtesy AIA

July 22, 2020
Miriam Sitz
KEYWORDS architecture billings
Order Reprints
No Comments

The AIA reports that—while still in negative territory—the Architecture Billings Index (ABI) began to stabilize in May, easing from 32 in May to 40 in June. (A score below 50 indicates decreasing billings.) Inquiries moved from 38 to 49.3 (but the AIA notes that during the last recession, high inquiries did not convert to billings), and design contracts changed from 33.1 to 44.

“While business conditions remained soft at firms across the country, those with a multifamily residential specialization saw the most positive signs,” said AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker. “Unfortunately, conditions at firms with a commercial/industrial specialization are likely to remain weak for an extended period of time, until hospitality, office and retail facilities can fully reopen, and design demand for this space begins to increase.”

Explore ABI scores from the past year in the interactive graph below.

AR Subscribe

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Miriam Sitz

NCARB By the Numbers 2020 Offers Closer Look at Demographics and Diversity

USC Architecture and Getty Research Institute Acquire Archive of Paul Revere Williams

Sitz

Miriam Sitz is the Senior News & Web editor for Architectural Record and has been with the magazine since 2015. She leads the news section in print and online, writes features, creates multimedia content, and oversees RECORD's digital presence. Follow on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article

The latest news and information

#1 Source for Architectural Design, News and Products

Join Record Premium