Location: Bethesda, Maryland

Project size: 4,542 square feet

Program: The four-story house was designed to fit into the compact site on the footprint of a pre-existing house that was razed because it was structurally unsound.

Solution: Robert Gurney designed the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house to appear to be two-stories when viewed from the street. At the rear, facing the Potomac River, the steep grade allowed the architect to add two additional floors below the main house with minimum intrusion into the wooded site.

Construction and materials: The house is anchored by two concrete end walls, extending the four-story height. Wood framed walls clad in charred Shou Sugi Ban connect the two concrete walls on the street side of the house while the rear elevation, facing southwest, is largely glass.

Additional Information

Site Size: .23 acres

Total Project Cost: Withheld

Completion Date: June 2020

Photo © Anice Hoachlander, click to enlarge. Photo © Anice Hoachlander Photo © Anice Hoachlander Photo © Anice Hoachlander Photo © Anice Hoachlander Photo © Anice Hoachlander Photo © Anice Hoachlander Photo © Anice Hoachlander Photo © Anice Hoachlander Click each plan to enlarge. Courtesy Robert Gurney Click each elevation to enlarge. Courtesy Robert Gurney