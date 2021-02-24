The American Institute of Architects reports that the January Architecture Billings Index (ABI) score was 44.9, up from 42.3 in December. (Any score above 50 indicates an increase in billings.) The Inquiries index made a more noticeable leap in the new year, up 5 points from December at 56.8.

“The broader economy entered a soft spot during the fourth quarter of last year, and business conditions at design firms have reflected this general slowdown,” said AIA chief economist Kermit Baker. “While federal stimulus and the increasing pace of vaccinations may begin to accelerate progress in the coming months, the year has gotten off to a slow start, with architecture firms in all regions of the country and in all specializations reporting continued declines in project billings.”

Explore ABI scores from the past year in the interactive graph below.