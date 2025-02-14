✕

RECORD’s monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Marc Brousse: Architekto(s)cene(s)

Brussels

Through March 1, 2025

Husk Gallery presents architect Marc Brousse’s first solo exhibition; it explores the concept of an “Architektocene” era defined by humanity’s global architectural footprint. Through detailed drawings on paper and objects, Brousse examines the intersection of built environments and natural landscapes, layering architectural strata to bridge scientific inquiry and artistic imagination. See huskgallery.com.

Distillation of Architecture: 家具

London

Through March 7, 2025

An exhibition at the Architectural Association School of Architecture reconsiders the relationship between furniture and architecture, pairing four Japanese architects with craftspeople to transform a piece of furniture or domestic structure. The resulting works demonstrate how architectural thinking and craftsmanship can create adaptive, compact solutions that challenge mass-production norms and promote sustainable living. See aschool.ac.uk.

Restless Architecture: Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Milan

Through March 16, 2025

MAXXI presents an exhibition, designed and curated by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, examining architecture from the 1930s to the present that adapts, reconfigures, and responds to changing conditions. Organized around four key principles—mobility, adaptability, operability, and ecodynamism—the show explores projects that challenge architecture’s traditional static nature, including works by Hans Hollein, Kisho Kurokawa, Rem Koolhaas, and Archigram, in addition to the Zaha Hadid–designed museum itself. Conventional architectural models, drawings and photographs are supplemented with newly commissioned kinetic models, full-scale mock-ups, experimental prototypes, and video installations. See maxxi.art.

Installation view, Restless Architecture: Diller Scofidio + Renfro at MAXXI. Photo © Musacchio, Pasqualini ¬ Fucilla / MUSA, courtesy Fondazione MAXXI

Celebrating 100 Years of John S. Chase

Austin

Through March 21, 2025

The University of Texas at Austin’s School of Architecture presents an exhibition honoring the centennial of pioneering architect John S. Chase, the school's first African American graduate and Texas's first Black licensed architect. Curated by Assistant Professor Tara A. Dudley, the exhibition chronicles Chase's groundbreaking career and lasting influence on American architecture. See soa.utexas.edu.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Gates and Unrealized Projects for New York City

New York

Through March 23, 2025

The Shed commemorates the 20th anniversary of The Gates with an immersive exhibition exploring Christo and Jeanne-Claude's monumental public artwork in Central Park and their unrealized visions for New York City. Through original drawings, scale models, installation components, and an augmented reality experience, the show chronicles the 25-year journey to realize The Gates' 7,503 saffron-colored portals. Curated by Pascal Roulin, the exhibition also presents the first U.S. showing of the artists' unbuilt proposals for their adopted city. See theshed.org.

A Tale of Today: Materialities

Chicago

Through April 27, 2025

The Driehaus Museum presents an exhibition exploring the cultural and ecological histories embedded in the materials of its site: the Gilded Age-era Samuel Nickerson Mansion. The museum invited contemporary artists—including Richard Hunt, Luftwerk, and Barbara Cooper—to engage in dialogue with specific materials from the building, uncovering hidden networks of trade, craft, and ideology that connect the building to global histories. Curated by Giovanni Aloi, the show examines how architectural materials actively shape cultural boundaries. See driehausmuseum.org.

Capital Brutalism

Washington, D.C.

Extended through June 30, 2025

In the mid-20th century, urban-renewal efforts ushered in a Brutalist phenomenon that transformed the nation’s capital. The National Building Museum explores the history, current state, and future of seven polarizing buildings (and the Washington Metro system) from this era. In addition to archival material, the exhibition includes reimaginings of selected buildings by architecture firms including Studio Gang, Brooks + Scarpa, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Gensler, and 2023 Design Vanguard BLDUS. See nbm.org.

The Craft of Carpentry: Drawing Life from Japan’s Forests

London

Through July 6, 2025

Japan House London presents an immersive exhibition celebrating the traditions of Japanese carpentry, from ancient temple construction to contemporary practice. Centered around a full-scale reconstruction of Kyoto’s historic Sa-an teahouse, the exhibition illuminates the sophisticated tools, techniques, and materials that define the architectural craft. Interactive displays allow visitors to explore traditional joinery methods and experience native wood varieties, revealing how master carpenters create structures that are both beautiful and resilient. See japanhouselondon.uk.



1



2

3 Workers at a Japanese lumber mill in the 1940s (1); a collection of Japanese hand planes (2); and a full-scale reconstruction of Kyoto’s historic Sa-an teahouse (3) are all on view at The Craft of Carpentry exhibition. Photos courtesy the Japan House

Events

International Mass Timber Conference 2025

Portland, Oregon

March 25-27, 2025

Convening for its ninth edition, the annual event brings together attendees from a range of industries and disciplines, including architecture, urban planning, construction, development, engineering, forestry, and manufacturing. A series of talks will be supplemented by tours, live demonstrations, and exhibitions. See masstimberconference.com.

Coverings

Orlando

April 29-May 2, 2025

The Orange County Convention Center hosts North America’s premier exhibition of ceramic tile and natural stone, gathering 1,100 exhibitors from 40 countries. The annual trade show brings together industry professionals—from distributors and fabricators to architects and designers—to explore emerging trends and technologies in the sector. See coverings.com.

Competitions

2025 RAMSA Fellowship

Deadline: March 26, 2025

The RAMSA Fellowship is a $15,000 prize awarded annually to graduate students for travel and research. Robert A.M. Stern Architects announces its thirteenth annual fellowship supporting architectural research through travel. The award, open to penultimate-year graduate students at NAAB-accredited programs, enables deep exploration of how tradition informs architectural innovation. Past fellows have investigated diverse topics from Egyptian mudbrick construction to Sicilian industrial heritage, with the option of a funded two-week residency at RAMSA’s New York office to develop their research. Selected fellows present their findings to the firm the following spring. See ramsa.com/fellowship.

E-mail information two months in advance to schulmanp@bnpmedia.com.




