ProjectsMuseums & Arts Center Projects

Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture by Olson Kundig

Seattle

December 16, 2019
Alex Klimoski
KEYWORDS museums / Seattle
Reprints
No Comments

Architects & Firms

Olson Kundig Architects

Unlike the typical museum model, in which exhibition and back-of-house spaces are separated, the recently opened 105,000-square-foot Olson Kundig-designed Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture—located on a prominent corner of the University of Washington’s Seattle campus—showcases gargantuan fossils in bare, daylight-infused galleries. Throughout the warehouse-style building’s three levels, these striking display rooms mingle with fully-glazed research laboratories, workrooms, and interactive learning alcoves, giving visitors visual access to the preservation process, and encouraging a more accessible educational environment.

Additional Content:
Jump to credits & specifications

According to the museum’s director, Julie Stein, transparency was central to the project’s vision. Previously, the Burke had been located next door in a 1962 structure with only two galleries—compared to the new building’s six—and the bulk of the institution’s 16 million biological, geological, and cultural objects were hidden from view.  “At the old museum, I’d take visitors down to the basement to see the students and researchers working with the collections,” says Stein, “People had no idea all of that was down there—it was like a secret world.”

More critically, the former building was grievously inadequate. It lacked proper temperature controls, so objects were placed in metal cases with gaskets to protect them from rapid changes in humidity, taking up already limited space. In the early 1990s, the Burke, which is fiscally administered by the university and funded in part by the state, had already run out of room—it wasn’t until 2009 that it was able to pull together the resources to put out a request for proposals. Tom Kundig was selected because he “truly understood what we were trying to attempt,” Stein says, “which was a building that invited people into nature. He talked about growing up in Spokane with a true love of the outdoors, of rock climbing, of the forest, and it really resonated.”

Although Kundig is a staunch advocate for adaptive reuse, the board was adamant about constructing a larger building for the $100 million project. Kundig’s approach for the new glass-and-steel structure, which has 66 percent more space than its 66,000-square-foot predecessor, was to make it as simple as possible — “a big rational box,” as he puts it, that would be easily adaptable for future growth. “It was not a stylistic endeavor, but a scientific one,” he says.

Inside the building—which, located on a sloped site, features a lower lobby in addition to its three floors—the architecture is minimal, allowing for the objects and activities to be at the foreground. The façade is fully glazed at the lobby levels, connecting the museum to the streetscape, while the upper levels are clad with swaths of sustainably engineered southern pine. A shed roof inspired by traditional Coast Salish dwellings nods to the institution’s Northwest identity.  

The specific placement of the museum departments amongst the galleries was determined by the wants and needs of each division; since paleontology and archaeology had been in the basement for 50 years, they jumped at the opportunity to be near the skylights on the third level, according to Stein. The culture division, which comprises delicate artifacts that can be easily damaged by light, such as silkscreen prints, ceramics, photographs, and textiles, is located on the first level, away from exterior walls, leaving biology on the second. The decision to have researchers on view was very thoughtfully considered. In the old Burke, glazed laboratory prototypes were constructed to test out how workers felt about being exposed to the public. The staff eventually acquiesced to the condition, the only caveat was that the museum would have to hire more researchers to work on the weekends: “If the lights are off, we are not fulfilling our promise to the public,” explains Stein. 

On the site of the now-demolished old structure, a garden and programmable outdoor learning areas help to announce the museum’s presence. Whereas the former Burke was hidden within its urban block, Kundig’s design announces the instituion’s offerings with what Stein calls the “jewel box”—the fully glazed southwest corner that beckons passersby with massive whale and mastodon skeletons. “It sends the signal that this is a building full of magnificent objects that are awe-inspiring—and that you’ve got to come in and take a look.”

Credits

Architect:

Olson Kundig

159 S. Jackson St, Suite 600

Seattle, WA 98104

206-624-5670

www.olsonkundig.com

 

Personnel in architect's firm who should receive special credit:

Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal; Stephen Yamada-Heidner, AIA, LEED® AP, Principal and Project Manager; Edward Lalonde and Justin Helmbrecht, LEED® AP, Project Architects; Gavin Argo, Julia Khorsand and Olivier Landa, AIA, LEED® AP BD+C, Architectural Staff; Phil Turner, Gizmo Design

 

Architect of record:

Olson Kundig

 

Interior designer:

Olson Kundig

 

Engineers:

Structural and Civil: Magnusson Klemencic Associates

Mechanical: WSP

Electrical: Stantec

 

Consultants:

Landscape: Gustafson Guthrie Nichol

Lighting Design: Niteo

Specifications: City Specific

Labs: BergerADAM

Elevators: Lerch Bates

Accessibility: Karen Braitmayer

Building Envelope: RDH

Museum Programmer: Walter Crimm Associates

Gizmo Fabrication: Turner Exhibits

Exhibit Design: Evidence Design

 

General contractor:

Skanska USA

 

Photographer:

Aaron Leitz

Specifications

Structural System

Manufacturer of any structural components unique to this project: Structural steel utilizing SidePlate connections

 

Exterior Cladding

Wood: Kebony / Pine River Group

Moisture barrier: DuPont Tyvek Fluid Applied

Curtain wall: Old Castle

Other cladding unique to this project: Hardie Cement Board Panel

 

Roofing

Other: Siplast Modified Bitumen

 

Windows

Metal frame: Old Castle Curtainwall/Storefront

 

Glazing

Skylights: Evergreen House Custom Framed Skylights with View Glass

 

Doors

Entrances: Old Castle

Metal doors: Curries Hollow Core

Wood doors: VT Industries Architectural Wood Doors

Sliding doors: Kawneer 1010 Sliding Door

Fire-control doors, security grilles: McKeon Fire Shutters, Cornell Security Grilles

Upswinging doors, other: Custom pivot, manual operated door at Café (Phil Turner Dedicated Door)

 

Hardware

Locksets: Corbin Russwin

Closers: Norton

Pulls: Corbin Russwin

 

Interior Finishes

Acoustical ceilings: Armstrong Ultima

Suspension grid: Armstrong Silhouette

Demountable partitions: Modernfold

Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: ISEC Custom Cabinets

Paints and stains: Sherwin Willians

Wall coverings: Decoustics wall panels

Paneling: Reclaimed Madrona wood, historic salvaged Boisserie panels (relocated from previous building)

Plastic laminate: Formica in Black

Solid surfacing: Lab Countertops – Duracon; Restrooms – Pental Quartz in Stormy

Floor and wall tile: Dal Tile Composition 12” x 24” in Gesso; Dal Tile Modern 4.25” x 8.5” in Arctic White; Dal Tile Keystones Mosaic 2” x 2” in Desert Gray

Resilient flooring: Roppe 4.5” no toe base in 175 Slate; Roppe 4” standard toe base in 175 Slate; Forbo/Marmoleum Sheet Flooring in Walton 171 Cement

Carpet: Walk-off Mats – Construction Specialties Peditred Heavy Duty carpet in Graphite

Special interior finishes unique to this project: Permalac coated steel at stair and guardrail; pre-cast concrete stair treads

 

Lighting

Interior ambient lighting: Litelab track mounted accent lighting; Bartco mezzanine area light; GE Lumination lay-in troffer; Litelab clamp mounted accent lighting; Peerless linear pendant; Finelite linear lensed slot light; Lumenpulse LED wall graze; Lindsley Lighting decorative cylinder pendant; Philips Colorkinetics linear undercabinet light; Sistemalux track mounted accent lighting

Downlights: Bartco linear fluorescent; Lithonia lensed LED striplights; V2 downlight cynlinder; Stonco Philips industrial style vanity light / elevator pit light; RSA recessed adjustable accent light; Kurt Versen recessed downlight; ETC source 4 par mcm; Birchwood Lighting strip mounted linear fluorescent; Prudential stair light; Senso Lighting recessed downlight

Tasklighting: ETC theatrical / gallery project lighting; Vode Lighting white board light

Exterior: Kim Lighting single head area light; Lumec Philips single head area light; BK Lighting cylinder light; Bega full cutoff area light

Dimming system or other lighting controls: Fresco
 

AR Subscribe

Recent Articles by Alex Klimoski

Marlon Blackwell Wins 2020 AIA Gold Medal

Obituary: Ray Kappe, 1927-2019

Alexandrea-klimoski_web-2

Alex is the associate editor at Architectural Record. Prior to joining the magazine, she worked in marketing and communications for New York–based architecture firms. Her writing has appeared in the Architect’s Newspaper and CityLab. Alex holds a master’s degree in design criticism from the School of Visual Arts and a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.