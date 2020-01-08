Snapshot

Over View by FreelandBuck

Pittsburgh

Photo © Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

January 8, 2020
Kara Mavros
KEYWORDS installations / Pittsburgh
Reprints
No Comments

Architects & Firms

FreelandBuck

At the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, 2017 Record Vanguard firm FreelandBuck is teaching a lesson in trompe l’oeil. Its installation, Over View, lives on the first floor of the institution’s new addition, MuseumLab, a hands-on learning space within a renovated Carnegie library dating to the 1890s. For the piece, the firm created a new version of the historic building’s leaded-glass ceiling, which had been torn out, using 3,000 square feet of a plastic-based printed fabric stretched across an aluminum frame above a multipurpose gallery. The three intricately cut layers create the perception of a soaring atrium when, in actuality, the feature dips down into the room several feet, lower than the original ceiling height. While the majority of the museum (comprising both renovated structures and new construction by Koning Eizenberg Architecture) caters to younger children, the new expansion—which also houses a middle school—was designed to appeal to adolescents. “We were aiming for something more mature in terms of how it engages the kids,” says Brennan Buck, principal at FreelandBuck, hoping that “the idea of illusion and representation” would capture their attention.

AR Subscribe

Recent Articles by Kara Mavros

Elegant Bathrooms at Swatch and Omega Headquarters Bring Views and Daylighting to Utilitarian Spaces

Plus Pool Light by PLAYLAB with Family New York and Floating Point

Kara-mavros

Kara Mavros is an assistant editor at Architectural Record. Before joining the magazine, she managed communications for advertising and design firms. Her writing has appeared in Domino and VOX. She holds a B.A. from Florida State University.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.