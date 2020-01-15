Architecture News

William Kentridge’s Haunting Staging of ‘Wozzeck’ at the Metropolitan Opera

January 15, 2020
Suzanne Stephens, Josephine Minutillo, and Linda C. Lentz
Much of the excitement over the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Alban Berg’s Wozzeck has centered around South African artist William Kentridge’s idiosyncratic staging. The haunting set design features an intricate interaction of two dimensional and three-dimensional forms with a blurring of ephemeral animations and projected images in the background, and a static physical framework in front.

With assistance from set designer Sabine Theunissen and projection designer Catherine Meyburgh, Kentridge has created a sepulchral atmosphere in which there are no scene changes, no dropping of the stage curtain, and no moving of any machinery, but fragments do collapse for theatrical effect.

Kentridge’s famous charcoal drawings come to life throughout the opera, reinforcing the ominous theme. A high note though, is the super scale projection of the townspeople’s festive dancing before the apocalyptic ending.

Oh, and by the way, Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin was an equal match for Kentridge, drawing a richly-layered, dynamic performance from the Met’s orchestra that kept pace with the artist’s frenetic production. The strong cast, was led by, baritone Peter Mattei, who brought a heartbreaking sweetness to a role often infused with a harsh anger as the soldier sinks into despair and soprano Elza van den Heever, as his lover.

Suzanne Stephens, a deputy editor of Architectural Record, has been a writer, editor, and critic in the field of architecture for several decades. She has a Ph.D. in architectural history from Cornell University, and teaches a seminar in the history of architectural criticism in the architecture program of Barnard and Columbia colleges.

Josephine Minutillo has been a contributor to Architectural Record since 2001. After practicing architecture for several years in New York City, she turned her attention full time to writing, joining the staff of RECORD as Senior Editor in 2008. In her current role as Features Editor, she reports on major building projects, exhibitions, and design innovation. Her articles have also appeared in Interior Design, Mark, Frame, Surface, Azure, Whitewall, Interni, Monument and Encyclopedia Britannica, and she was previously a Contributing Editor to Architectural Digest. She has been an invited critic at Washington University in St. Louis, The Cooper Union, Columbia GSAPP, Pratt Institute, The City College of New York, and Yale University.

Linda Lentz is a senior editor at Architectural Record, responsible for the Record Interiors issue, the monthly interiors page, the quarterly lighting sections, and such special issue sections as Schools of the 21st Century and Good Design is Good Business. She joined RECORD in 2008. Previously, the Brooklyn native worked as a freelance writer and editor covering design, materials, and products for numerous design and shelter publications—including Interior Design, Metropolitan Home, Robb Report, This Old House, and Building Products, in addition to RECORD, and its spin-off, My House. This followed 10 years as Articles Editor at Home Magazine. She holds an M.A. from NYU and a B.F.A. from Pratt Institute.

