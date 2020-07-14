Snapshot: Social Distancing in Domino Park

Earlier this summer, while COVID-19–induced social-distancing measures were still in full effect for New York, Brooklyn’s Domino Park, designed by James Corner Field Operations, developed an out-of-the-box—yet within the circle—plan that allows locals to enjoy the landscaped public waterfront from the safety of designated individual spaces. Park staff drew dozens of 8-foot-diameter circles on the artificial turf with white chalk to encourage those who aren’t sheltering together to keep their distance from others (6 feet apart, as recommended by the CDC) to help slow the virus’s spread while combating cabin fever.