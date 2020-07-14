SnapshotPark & Public Space Design

Snapshot: Social Distancing in Domino Park

Brooklyn, New York

Domino Park

Domino Park. Photo © Marcella Winograd

July 14, 2020
Kara Mavros
Earlier this summer, while COVID-19–induced social-distancing measures were still in full effect for New York, Brooklyn’s Domino Park, designed by James Corner Field Operations, developed an out-of-the-box—yet within the circle—plan that allows locals to enjoy the landscaped public waterfront from the safety of designated individual spaces. Park staff drew dozens of 8-foot-diameter circles on the artificial turf with white chalk to encourage those who aren’t sheltering together to keep their distance from others (6 feet apart, as recommended by the CDC) to help slow the virus’s spread while combating cabin fever.

Kara mavros

Kara Mavros is an assistant editor at Architectural Record. Before joining the magazine, she managed communications for advertising and design firms. Her writing has appeared in Domino and VOX. She holds a B.A. from Florida State University.

