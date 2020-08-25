Gerald D. Hines, founder and chairman of the global real estate firm Hines, died August 23, at age 95. Hines was widely acknowledged as a visionary developer with a strong focus on quality architecture.

He built up his firm, which he started in Houston in 1957, into an international organization that was known for its high-quality developments across five continents.

With more than 4,800 employees, Hines today is active in 225 cities in 25 nations.

Throughout his career, Hines teamed with major architects, including: Norman Foster; Bruce Graham and David M. Childs of SOM; Gyo Obata; Philip Johnson and John Burgee; I.M. Pei and Harry N. Cobb; Cesar Pelli; Kevin Roche; Robert A.M. Stern; A. Eugene Kohn and William E. Pedersen; Charles W. Moore; Frank O. Gehry; Jon Pickard; and Jean Nouvel.

