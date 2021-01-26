The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) has just released a new report, outlining a comprehensive set of policy recommendations for the Biden-Harris administration titled “Landscape Architects Design Vibrant, Resilient, and Just Communities for All - Recommendations for the Biden-Harris Administration.”

The report offers policy recommendations in four major areas:

Applying STEM-related design principles to protect communities.

Addressing climate change through sustainable, resilient design.

Supporting green community infrastructure solutions.

Promoting racial, social, and environmental justice in design.

“Our climate is in crisis. Social and racial injustice issues continue to go unaddressed. The pandemic is forcing us to rethink public space," ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen said in a statement. "Landscape architects aren’t just designing resilient, sustainable solutions for all these problems – they’re designing the public policies necessary to support that vital work.”

Read the full report at this link.