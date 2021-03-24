The American Institute of Architects reports that the February Architecture Billings Index (ABI) score was 53.3, up from 44.9 in January. February’s score marks the first time in a year that the index has exceeded 50, marking an increase in billings. The inquiries index for February reached a 22-month high with a score of 61.2, compared to 56.8 in January.

“Hopefully, this is the start of a more sustained recovery. It is possible that scores will continue to bounce above and below 50 for the next few months, as recoveries often move in fits and starts,” said AIA chief economist, Kermit Baker. “Beyond the encouraging billing data, architecture employment added 700 new positions in January and has now regained 45 percent of the jobs that were lost since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Explore ABI scores from the past year in the interactive graph below.