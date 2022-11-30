KPMB founding partners Marianne McKenna and Shirley Blumberg join the podcast to discuss the importance of collaboration, the role that equity and diversity play in their design process, and how their practice has evolved over the past three decades.

"I think practice is much more interesting today. We survived postmodernism; we survived starchitecture; and now, architects are dealing with questions that are far more meaningful and serious. For the first time, in my experience as an architect, we are incredibly relevant—we can make a huge contribution." – Shirley Blumberg, KPMB

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.