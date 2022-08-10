Paul McClean, founder of McClean Design, joins the podcast to discuss his journey, from being raised in Ireland to designing luxury homes in Los Angeles, and the story of the 100,000-square-foot spec mansion “The One” and its volatile listing price.

"I think humans are terribly adaptable. If you talk to most people and ask them what their next house should be, the answer is basically the house they live in now plus something they wish they had and minus something they wish they didn’t have. But we say, "Have you ever thought that you want to live a different way?" — Paul McClean

