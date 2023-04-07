This piece was first published on ENR.com.

The team designing and delivering Salt Lake City’s newest luxury apartment tower didn’t anticipate that they’d be building the tallest structure in Utah, but construction crews are now halfway to reaching that milestone. Crews that are part of builder Jacobsen’s team poured Floor 22 of 40 of the 377-unit Astra Tower last month. As this “vertical urban community” at 200 State Street rises from its downtown surroundings, it’s making its mark on the city’s skyline.

The building’s uppermost point will reach 450 ft when construction is complete in the fourth quarter of 2024. That will make Astra Tower the tallest building not only in Salt Lake City but also in the entire state, surpassing the 422-ft, 26-story Wells Fargo Center completed in 1998.

