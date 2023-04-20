This piece was first published on April 18 on ENR.com.

One person was killed and several others injured when a four-story parking garage in lower Manhattan collapsed April 18, at about 4 p.m. The cause of the failure of the 65-year-old Ann Street building is still under investigation, New York City Dept. of Buildings Acting Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik said during a press conference.

The garage “pancaked” all the way down to the cellar floor, said Vilenchik. DOB engineers were checking adjoining buildings and studying drone footage from inside the garage to identify a possible cause. NYC Dept. of Buildings records show an outstanding violation issued in 2003 which noted “defective concrete” with spalling and cracks in the first floor ceiling slab.

