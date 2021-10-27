The U.S. Dept. of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology has added a remote sensing and visualization project to its roster of queries into the June 24 partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South residential condominium in Surfside, Fla., which killed 98 people. The new project will analyze data collected at the building collapse site by providing 3D geospatial data management to compile, organize, visualize and communicate surface and subsurface data. It will also support the other Champlain Towers South NIST probes, all authorized under the 2002 National Construction Safety Team Act.

