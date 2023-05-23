This piece was first published on May 22 on ENR.com.

Managers of the U.K.’s Houses of Parliament continue spending about $125 million per year patching up the crumbling structures and ailing services of the 1,100-room Victorian-era complex by the River Thames, in London.

Progress on a multibillion-dollar restoration plan has been “painfully slow” with significant decisions being reopened and overturned, according to a new critical report by the Public Accounts Committee of lawmakers.

Read more at RECORD's sister site, ENR.com.