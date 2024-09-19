In 2017, Portugal’s national utilities company, Energias de Portugal (EDP), commissioned the Alejandro Aravena–led Chilean firm Elemental to design a new building for its campus in downtown Lisbon. The second stage of a multi-decade initiative to consolidate previously scattered company offices into a master-planned riverfront area, the recently opened building sits across the street from an Aires Mateus–designed headquarters completed in 2016. Containing workspace for 800 employees, a ground-floor café and restaurant, rooftop gym, and other amenities, the new structure is composed of two linear, glass-fronted volumes, each sandwiched between monolithic concrete slabs, designed, says Elemental partner Juan Cerda, “to evoke timelessness” in the public plaza that stretches between the 2016 building and the new one. “By erasing the notion of floors, you feel and see civic monumentality,” he told RECORD. The plaza’s surface is artificially sloped, mirroring the area’s naturally hilly topography and creating sufficient height for a vantage point overlooking the Tagus River.