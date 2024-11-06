Tatiana Bilbao joins the podcast to discuss her Mexico City–based studio’s approach to affordable housing, how design can define neighborhoods without gentrification, and the On Olive residential redevelopment in St. Louis.

- Tatiana Bilbao “With On Olive [in St. Louis] we created a type of house that has a private plot and private space but is related to its neighbors in a very different way. None of the houses are aligned to the street—all are aligned to inner, shared spaces that are orchestrated to hold different types of social possibilities.”

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.